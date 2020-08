Cole Haan

Anastasia Slingback Sandal

$150.00 $59.98

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Grand.OS cushioning adds lightweight comfort to a strappy slingback sandal crafted in rich leather and grounded by a chunky heel. Sizing: True to size. B=standard width. Open toe. Crossover vamp. Slip-on style. Elasticized slingback strap. Grand.OS foam cushioning. Block heel. Approx. 2.5" heel. Imported