GXVE Beauty

Anaheim Shine Clean High-performance Satin Lipstick

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

What it is: A cushiony, high-performance lipstick with high color payoff and a smooth-as-silk satin finish. Formulation Type: Lipstick Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and comes in recyclable packaging. What Else You Need to Know: Get Gwen’s signature lip with this high-performance lipstick—a universally flattering true red in a satin finish. Receive richly pigmented, stay-true color in one swipe with a silky, cushiony formula that glides on smoothly and wears comfortably. This lipstick is vegan, cruelty-free, and clean. Clean at Sephora Clean at Sephora is a curation of brands committed to evolving the beauty industry. When you see our Clean seal, you can be sure this brand's products are formulated without certain ingredients that are potentially harmful to human health and the environment and also address ingredients clients are concerned about, including phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, insoluble plastic microbeads, and more. For the full list, check out the Ingredients tab.