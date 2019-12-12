An Oak Tree

£17.99

Buy Now Review It

At

The English Oak (Quercus robur) is one of the best known trees in the UK. It's a majestic deciduous tree and is a symbol of strength and endurance. Oaks can live for hundreds of years, their trunks growing to 15 metres (50 feet) around. The oak is a large, long-Iived, deciduous tree found across most of lowland Britain. In Britain oak trees provide support, shelter and food to more different living things that any other tree. From mosses, fungi and lichens to wasps, butterflies, squirrels and birds.