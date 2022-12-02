Maison Francis Kurkdjian

Amyris Femme Eau De Parfum

$265.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Capturing the quintessence of the modern Parisian woman, this floral-woody fragrance charms the senses. This effortlessly sparkling scent takes you from day to night without hesitation. Based around Jamaican amyris, an intensely fragrant sandalwood variant, wrapped around notes of Californian orange, Florentine iris, Haitian vetiver and musky amber. Fragrance notes: Lemon blossom, orange, amyris, iris, vetiver, musk and amber. Pair it with: Maison Francis Kurkdjian Amyris Femme Scented Hair Mist Maison Francis Kurkdjian Amyris Femme Scented Body Oil Le Labo Hand Pomade