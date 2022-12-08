Amy Lynn

Amy Lynn Stormi Long-puff-sleeved Stretch-cotton Midi Dress

£95.00 £66.00

Buy Now Review It

At Selfridges

Amy Lynn stretch-cotton midi dress 90% cotton, 10% elastane Exposed self-tie fastening at back Regular-fit, round neck, long sleeves, all-over metallic weave, split at side, ruching at side, open back, fully lined Dry clean True to size Size small: length 50in / 127cm Model is 5ft 10in/1.78m and wears a size small Midweight, non-stretch