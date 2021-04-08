Foster Grant

Amrita Polarized Sunglasses

$30.95

Function meets fashion in these polarized sunglasses by Foster Grant. Sort of cat eye and sort of round, but make no mistake you'll be the talk of the town. The amber, tortoise-print frame has rose gold along the bridge, brow, and temples for just the right amount of sparkle, and has coated temple tips for a more comfortable fit. The rose-tinted lenses are scratch- and impact-resistant, and block 100% of the sun's harmful UVA-UVB rays. What’s more, they're polarized to increase contrast and reduce glare for enhanced visual clarity and comfort.