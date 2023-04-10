Naturalizer

Couture style x luxe comfort // Pnina Tornai for Naturalizer. Look and feel breathtaking in these heeled womens sandals tied together with a stunning bow. Find both medium and wide width sandals for women & say yes to exquisite elegance. Gorgeous womens dress shoes with tied bow Amour: French romanization of the word love Lace/satin/mesh, lace/satin or satin upper with open toe Embellished adjustable buckle closure with heart charm Contour+ Comfort technology for a premium fit and all-day comfort experience Non-slip metallic outsole with engraved quote 3 1/4 inch heel Consciously packaged: 100% of our shoe boxes are made of 80% recycled paper + soy-based ink Designed using sustainable materials WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: A captivating collection of wedding and occasion footwear for brides, bridal parties, mothers of the couple and guests. // Forever elegant silhouettes with all day wearability, available in an inclusive range of sizes and widths. The Beautiful Fit. Since 1927.