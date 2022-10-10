AMOREPACIFIC

Vintage Single Extract Essence Face Serum Treatment

$175.00 $122.50

Description AMOREPACIFIC Anti-Aging Essence Serum (5 oz) is a concentrated hydrating and visibly firming lightweight essence that delivers visible improvement to tone and texture for a radiant youthful looking complexion. Benefits This featherweight essence helps boosts hydration and visibly improve radiance, skin texture, and tone. Suggested Use Apply morning and night before moisturizing. Directly dispense on your palm, lightly pat on face & neck.