Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
Hot Octopuss
Amo
£49.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Hot Octopuss
Need a few alternatives?
Satisfyer
Satisfyer Pro 2 Air Pulse Stimulator In Violet
BUY
$39.95
$79.90
PinkCherry
Lovehoney
Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator
BUY
$34.99
$49.99
Lovehoney
Hot Octopuss
Kurve
BUY
£99.95
Hot Octopuss
Frenchie
The Petit Eiffel
BUY
$62.00
Frenchie
More from Hot Octopuss
Hot Octopuss
Kurve
BUY
£99.95
Hot Octopuss
Hot Octopuss
Pulse Iii Duo Remote Control Vibrator
BUY
$149.99
Lovehoney
Hot Octopuss
Kurve
BUY
£99.95
Hot Octopuss
Hot Octopuss
Pulse Iii Duo Remote Control Vibrating Masturbator
BUY
$149.99
Lovehoney
More from Sexual Wellness
Satisfyer
Satisfyer Pro 2 Air Pulse Stimulator In Violet
BUY
$39.95
$79.90
PinkCherry
Lovehoney
Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator
BUY
$34.99
$49.99
Lovehoney
Hot Octopuss
Amo
BUY
£49.95
Hot Octopuss
Hot Octopuss
Kurve
BUY
£99.95
Hot Octopuss
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted