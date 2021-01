Amie

Amie Glow & Bright Cleansing Cloths

$4.49

Buy Now Review It

At Target.com

Brighten & hydrate your complexion with amie's rose water cleansing wipes. These biodegradable, eco friendly cleansing wipes gently tone & brighten skin, whilst removing makeup. Made with brightening and calming rose water, these biodegradable makeup wipes help to remove makeup & impurities and are perfect to be used daily, even for sensitive skin.