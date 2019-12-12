Daisy

Amethyst Healing Stone Hexagon Stud Earrings

CALMING. PATIENCE. PROTECTION. The calming and soothing aura of Amethyst has been used for centuries to protect against negative energy. This delicate purple stone is said to encourage inner strength and help those who wear it achieve balance within, whilst boosting motivation and faith in achieving personal goals. These gold-plated stud earrings incorporate a beautiful gemstone within a hexagonal frame, making these perfect for everyday wear. Wear these alone, or stack with other earrings to create a burst of colour. The Healing Stone Stud Earrings are hand crafted in 18ct gold plated sterling silver featuring a round Amethyst stone. Our Healing Stone collection combines the magic of crystal gemstones with a stunning jewellery design.