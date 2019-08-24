More than 200 American style icons are illustrated and defined in this book dedicated to the ever-changing persona of fashion in the United States. In an insightful introduction, Harold Koda, curator of the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, shares his insights on American style throughout American history. Subjects include Courtney Love, Cindy Sherman, Las Vegas, Farrah Fawcett, the Black Panthers, Donna Karan, Bergdorf Goodman, Lilly Pulitzer, Stetson, the Rat Pack, Levi's, Barbie, Diane von Furstenberg, Vanity Fair, Tiffany's, Carolina Herrera, Charivari, Madonna, Diana Vreeland, the Playboy Bunny, Russell Simmons, and many more.