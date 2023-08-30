Retrofete

Amelio Teddy Skirt

$215.00 $172.00

Retrofete Amelio Teddy skirt Amelio Teddy skirt from RETROFETE featuring brown, textured finish, low-rise, front button fastening, side zip fastening, straight hem and thigh-length. Imported Composition Outer: Polyester 100% Lining: Polyester 100% Washing instructions Dry Clean Only Wearing The model is 5 ft 10 in wearing size S Product IDs FARFETCH ID: 19023453 Brand style ID: FW225377