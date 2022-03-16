Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Alexia Admor
Amelia Wrap Dress
$225.00
$69.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
A studded velvet wrap dress features long sleeves and a mini silhouette for chic, on-trend style.
Need a few alternatives?
Lush
Knit Maxi Dress
BUY
$29.97
Nordstrom Rack
Melloday
Smock Print Sleeveless Maxi Dress
BUY
$36.97
$38.99
Nordstrom Rack
Chelsea28
Sleeveless Faux Wrap Dress
BUY
$49.97
$99.00
Nordstrom Rack
Max Studio
Smocked Bodice Tie Shoulder Maxi Dress
BUY
$42.97
$128.00
Nordstrom Rack
More from Alexia Admor
Alexia Admor
Lily Crew Neck Midi Dress
BUY
$69.97
$245.00
Nordstrom Rack
Alexia Admor
Olivia Draped Off-the-shoulder Sheath Dress
BUY
$69.97
$225.00
Nordstrom Rack
Alexia Admor
V-neck Puff Sleeve Dress
BUY
$79.97
$245.00
Nordstrom Rack
Alexia Admor
V-neck Puff Sleeve Dress
BUY
$79.97
$245.00
Nordstrom Rack
More from Dresses
Lush
Knit Maxi Dress
BUY
$29.97
Nordstrom Rack
Melloday
Smock Print Sleeveless Maxi Dress
BUY
$36.97
$38.99
Nordstrom Rack
Chelsea28
Sleeveless Faux Wrap Dress
BUY
$49.97
$99.00
Nordstrom Rack
Max Studio
Smocked Bodice Tie Shoulder Maxi Dress
BUY
$42.97
$128.00
Nordstrom Rack
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted