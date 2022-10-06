Laura Mercier

Ambre Vanillé Honey Bath

$60.00

Surround your senses with a luxurious shower crème. The thick, rich bubbles leave your skin velvety smooth and senses calm and relaxed, while a nourishing blend of shea butter, vanilla extracts, sweet almond proteins, hydrolyzed rice, oat proteins and Pro-Vitamin B-5 moisturize, rebalance and protect the skin. For those that love to be pampered, indulge in this luscious Honey Bath. Fragrance notes: The quiet sensuality of amber blends with the warmth of vanilla, and is enhanced with fresh notes of tangerine and tiger orchid, the delicious essence of almond and brown sugar, and a final hint of musky sandalwood for a finish that is soft, intimate and absolutely addictive.