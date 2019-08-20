Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorDécor
Diptyque

Ambre Scented Candle, Colored Glass Jar

$95.00
At Bloomingdale's
The classic Ambre scent presented in an amber-tinted, hand-blown glass container. This engaging melange of exotic spices leads an elegant procession of mysterious incense.
Featured in 1 story
New Fall Candles With The Softest & Coziest Scents
by Elizabeth Buxton