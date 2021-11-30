Tarte

Amazonian Clay 12 Hour Blush

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Details Tarte's Amazonian Clay 12-hr Blush contains long-wearing Amazonian clay, so pigment looks freshly applied all day. Benefits Super soft, silky powder blush glides on smoothly Delivers a healthy, youthful and fresh flush of color Blends seamlessly - no harsh lines or clown cheeks Instantly airbrushes the look of imperfections No need to reapply, cheeky color lasts all day plus, it's an award winner (heck yeah) Tarte 12-hour power Dermatologist tested Key Ingredients Amazonian clay: nature's most perfect ingredient for better, longer, truer wear Mineral pigments: soothe & soften skin Vitamin E: natural preservative that also acts as an emollient & antioxidant