Search
Products fromShopClothingPants
Just Female

Amalie Houndstooth Shorts

$113.00$56.99
At Need Supply
Pleated-front shorts from Just Female in black-and-white Houndstooth. High waist. Concealed side zip closure. Front slash pockets. Straight leg. Unlined. Mid-thigh length. • Poly Suiting • 66% polyester, 32% viscose, 2% elastane • Machine wash cold • Imported
Featured in 1 story
Fashion Month Trends You Can Actually Buy Now
by Alyssa Coscarelli