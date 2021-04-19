Atelier 1756

Amal Embroidered Midi Dress

$693.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130919630002; Color Code: 060 Striking all-over embroidery makes this midi dress a must-have for springtime adventures - just add your favorite wedges and a tote. About Atelier 1756 At the soul of Atelier 1756 are founders Maria, Vanessa, and Soad - a mother and two daughters, bonded by a passion for romantic silhouettes, eye-catching hues, and refined textural touches. With the utmost care ensured in every stitch, the assortment serves as a reflection of the family's artistic vision and rich Caribbean roots. Cotton Embroidered detail Ruffled sleeves Square neck Side slant pockets Midi silhouette Back zip Dry clean Imported Dimensions Standard falls 42" from shoulder; hem hits at mid-calf Petite falls 39.25" from shoulder; hem hits at mid-calf Plus falls 45" from shoulder; hem hits at mid-calf Model Notes Model is 5'10"