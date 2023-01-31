Jacquemus

Alzou Cropped V-neck Cardigan

$283.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Jacquemus Alzou cropped V-neck cardigan Woven from a soft blend of mohair in a soft ivory shade, Jacquemus' Alzou cardigan is cut for a cropped fit and boast an elegant V-shaped neckline. As part of the brand's AW21 collection, this knitted piece features long sleeves and a straight hem. Made in Italy Highlights ivory mohair knitted construction cropped plunging V-neck front button fastening long sleeves straight hem Composition Mohair 50%, Polyamide 36%, Wool 14% Wearing The model is 1.8 m wearing size 36 Product IDs FARFETCH ID: 16879628 Brand style ID: 213KN23213236120