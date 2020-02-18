Modway

Alyson Chevron Tufted Velvet Headboard, Teal

$133.11

VELVET HEADBOARD - Soft and stain-resistant performance velvet provides glam deco style and tactile luxury on this upholstered full/queen headboard—a vintage modern update for the bedroom CHEVRON TUFTING - Striped chevron tufting enhances visual depth and chic sophistication of this headboard for full or queen beds, instilling elegance in your master suite or guest bedroom LUXURIOUS HEADBOARD - The perfect backdrop for bedding and shams of many styles, this queen or full size headboard transforms your resting space with its elevated style and squared profile SUPERIOR CONSTRUCTION - This full/queen headboard is solidly constructed from solid wood and particleboard. This padded headboard features dense foam for supportive comfort while sitting up in bed ADJUSTABLE HEIGHT HEADBOARD - This velvet headboard has three height-adjustable mounting positions that attaches to most full or queen bed frames. Dimensions: 62" x 3. 5" x 23. 5" Update your bedroom with elegant decor with the Alyson Full/Queen Chevron Tufted Performance Velvet Upholstered Headboard. With a squared profile, this full/queen headboard grants a luxurious presence to your bedroom with chevron pattern tufting accents and rich texture. Covered in soft, stain-resistant performance velvet upholstery Alyson Queen/Full Headboard is both practical and graceful. Ideally suited for guest rooms, teen, and master bedrooms, the Alyson Full or Queen Headboard is made from solid wood and particleboard and features dense foam padding for luxe comfort when reclining, reading, or watching TV in bed. This upholstered headboard fits most full or queen size beds and has three height-adjustable positions for customization. Product Dimensions: Overall Product Dimensions: 3.5"L x 62"W x 23.5"H; Set Includes: One - Alyson Chevron Tufted Full / Queen Headboard