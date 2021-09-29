Mountain Hardwear

Altius Hybrid Hooded Jacket

$224.99 $56.25

A hybrid hooded jacket for après ski comfort High-loft Sherpa fleece offers soft next-to-skin warmth Synthetic filled baffles efficiently insulate chest and head Nylon ripstop shell fabric provides abrasion–resistance Two zippered pockets keep hands warm and phone secure Elastic hood, cuffs, and hem help seal cold weather out Hybrid insulation takes modern approach to blending comfort and warmth Item #MHW01IH