Lipstick Queen

Altered Universe Lip Gloss

$22.00 $11.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Details A celestial, illuminating innovation, Lipstick Queen Altered Universe Lip Gloss, is a multi-dimensional gloss containing crushed pearls that act as travel pigments designed to capture and reflect light spectacularly. Just as with time and space, these radiant pearl illuminators transcend through four phases of light and magically transform, creating an incandescent, glowing beauty that lights up your face and gives the illusion of fuller lips. Wear it under for a metallic effect or over any Lipstick Queen Hue for the look of celestial sparkle.