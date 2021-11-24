Monica Vinader

Alta Capture Charm Bracelet

£295.00 £206.50

The original statement link, and our forever favourite bracelet to stack, style, never take off. Wear alone, add pendant charms to the hinged links, or add to your wrist stack for a foolproof, wear-anytime-anywhere look. 18 carat Gold Vermeil on recycled silver 7 solid links 8 removable hinged links, each hold 2 pendants charms Total bracelet circumference adjustable up to 20cm Link length 1.6cm, width 7.5mm Every piece is handcrafted with 100% recycled gold vermeil and sterling silver, reducing CO2 emissions by over 60%. We are certified members of the Responsible Jewellery Council, meaning that we adhere to and promote fair and equal human and labour rights, working to transform jewellery supply chains to be more responsible and sustainable. We work with a number of family-run workshops across the globe that are home to the talented artisans that handcraft each and every element of our pieces.