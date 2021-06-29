Alpha-H

Alpha-h Vitamin A 0.5

The perfect first step to introducing vitamin A into the skin routine, Alpha-H Vitamin A 0.5% Serum is a potent antioxidant serum that renews skin, exfoliates and hydrates. Ideal for those who have not pre-conditioned their skin with AHAs or other retinol, this serum helps boost the skin’s defense system against climatic conditions such as exposure to the UVA and UVB rays. Essential for the prevention of the signs of ageing, which indicate Vitamin A deficiency of the skin. Alpha-H Vitamin A 0.5% is also ideal for aged, uneven toned and acne prone skin types. Australian Made Cruelty Free Vegan Cosmeceuticals