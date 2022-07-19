United States
Dr. Dennis Gross
Alpha Beta Universal Peel Daily
$25.00
At Mecca
The MECCA view: The effective dose of 5 AHA/BHAs plus antioxidants and vitamins lift away dead skin along with excess oil & impurities, while improving uneven tone & texture. 2 minutes to smooth, beautiful skin. Experience immediate radiance and see beautifully transformed skin with regular use: your pores look smaller, lines fade, and your skin looks more even and balanced. The rest of your skincare absorbs faster and makeup goes on better for ageless-looking skin.