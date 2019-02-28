Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
BaubleBar
Alpha 18k Gold Plated Stud Earrings
$58.00
Buy Now
Review It
At BaubleBar
The Alpha Studs offer a fresh take on personalized studs, featuring CZ pavé detailing that are a perfect day or night option.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Fossil
Glitz Dot Stud
$28.00
from
eBags
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew X Alison Lou
Heart-shaped Earrings
$49.50
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
Winden Jewelry
Hashtag Stud Earring
$66.00
from
Winden Jewelry
BUY
DETAILS
Alison Lou
Shell Stud
$165.00
from
Alison Lou
BUY
More from BaubleBar
DETAILS
BaubleBar
Mali Huggie Hoop Earrings
$38.00
$10.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
DETAILS
BaubleBar
Ciao Drop Single Safety Pin Earring
£19.73
from
BaubleBar
BUY
DETAILS
BaubleBar
Ciao Drop Single Safety Pin Earring
$24.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
DETAILS
BaubleBar
Laniyah Fringe Drop Earrings
$44.00
$14.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
More from Earrings
DETAILS
Susan Alexandra
Pearly Yin Yang Earrings
$128.00
from
Susan Alexandra
BUY
DETAILS
Wolf Circus
Cairo Hoops
$75.00
$45.00
from
American Two Shot
BUY
DETAILS
Nina
Baroque Pearl Earrings
$115.00
$68.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Mulberry and Grand
Venus Drop Earrings
$34.00
$17.00
from
Mulberry and Grand
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted