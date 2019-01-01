GlobalHandsHope

Alpaca Elephant Ornament - Peru

$13.99

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Who doesn't love an elephant? After all, they are smart and they never forget. This adorable elephant ornament is plump and fuzzy. Product Features Size: 3 1/2" long x 1 1/2" wide x 2 1/2" high Materials: 35 % Alpaca, 15% Wool, 50% Acrylic, 100% Acrylic Filling A hand made fair trade product from Peru These ornaments are made by a group of women who live high in the Andes mountains in Peru. While working from home the women are able to care for their kids and provide food and clothing for themselves and their families.