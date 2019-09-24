Search
Chi

Aloe Vera Oil

$25.00
At Ulta Beauty
Revive your curls with the CHI Aloe Vera Oil. The CHI Aloe Vera Oil is fueled with Aloe Vera and silk, the oil fortifies weak strands and reduces breakage and dryness.
