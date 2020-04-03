Max-Bone

Aloe & Oatmeal Shampoo

max-bone Aloe & Oatmeal Shampoo provides relief from itchy, scaling and sensitive skin. Restoring natural moisture to the skin, our shampoo is hypoallergenic and Piña Colada scented. Details: Made in USA Contains emollients to restore natural moisture to the skin Hypoallergenic formulation Instructions: Wet coat thoroughly with warm water. Apply enough Aloe & Oatmeal Shampoo to make a rich lather. Work shampoo from head to hindquarters. Let stand for approximately 5-10 minutes, then rinse thoroughly. For best results, repeat process. Aloe & Oatmeal Shampoo is a soap-free formulation. It can be used as often as necessary and will not strip the coat. Safe for use with topical flea control products. Ingredients: Water, Sodium C14-16 Alpha Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycol Stearate, Sodium Lactate, Disodium, Cocoamphodiacetate, Fragrance, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Tetrasodium EDTAHydrolyzed Oat Protein, Triticum Vulgare (Wheat) Germ Oil, Retinyl Palmitate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe) Leaf Juice, Cholecalciferol, Methylchlorosothiazolinone, Methylisohiazolinone, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid Precautions: For topical use on animals only. Avoid contact with eyes. Keep out of reach of children. Store at room temperature. FINAL SALE: this item is not eligible for returns or exchanges