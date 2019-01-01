Burt's Bees®

Aloe & Coconut Oil After Sun Soother - 6oz

$4.59

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Your sun-kissed skin will feel revived with hydrating Burts Bees Aloe and Linden Flower After Sun Soother. Its specially formulated to replenish and re-condition skin after sun exposure. This quick-absorbing face and body lotion is packed with natural aloe vera and linden flower extract to soothe. Also infused with coconut oil, bee pollen and glycerin to nourish your skin and help replenish its natural moisture. Keep your skin soft and healthy, naturally with this soothing after sun moisturizer.