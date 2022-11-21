L'Occitane

Almond Shower Oil

Benefits 87% found skin nourished immediately after using.** Infuses skin with moisture-loving ingredients. Softens skin with sweet almond oil. Forms a delicate lather that gently cleanses skin. Provides the perfect silky shaving base for body. How to use Lather with water for sheer milkiness. Add in a loofah to create a cloud-like experience. For a softening soak, pour directly into a bathtub of warm water. This worldwide best seller* pours from the bottle as a decadent oil transforming into a cleansing milk upon touching water. The delicate, frothy foam immerses your body leaving behind soft, comforted skin. Immediately after using, 87% found skin nourished.** A mouthwatering aroma of fresh almonds and warm vanilla fills the air and envelops your skin for a surprisingly cozy yet uplifting aromatic experience. CONSUMER RESULTS 87% found skin immediately nourished** 82% found skin immediately more comfortable.*** VEGAN | ALL SKIN TYPES * Worldwide, Full Year 2021 (1st January 2021 to 31st December 2021), Sell in + Sell out, all channels, all Almond Shower Oil status & formats except 35ml size. **Consumer test on 39 volunteers ***Consumer test on 33 volunteers