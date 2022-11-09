Allsop

Allsop Luna Touch Led Lamp

$116.00

At Food52

If we’re really honest with ourselves, none of us actually grow out of night lights. The soft glow in the dark reminds us of the moon, looking out over the world and inspiring so many songs (oh hi, Cat Stevens). This touch LED lamp does just that, sitting anywhere on your floor or garden to give everything around it an otherworldly glow. And if you’re looking for a different mood, all you gotta do is switch up the light mode or color. It gets better, too: A remote control comes included, so you can set the ambience from wherever you are. Here's a recap of those dreamy features: 5 light modes with 16 LED colors to choose from Charges up in 4 to 8 hours, then it's ready to go Comes with a micro USB charger with a USB wall adapter Ready to go indoors or outdoors