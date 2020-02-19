Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Khaite
Allison Cotton-poplin Maxi Dress
$1220.00
$488.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Black cotton-poplin Concealed zip fastening along back 100% cotton Dry clean Imported
Need a few alternatives?
Saloni
Alena Silk Midi Dress
$725.00
$290.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Ganni
Tiger-print Crepe Wrap Midi Dress
$250.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Ganni
Checked Cotton-poplin Wrap Dress
$350.00
$140.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Reformation
Gala Dress
C$430.00
from
Reformation
BUY
More from Khaite
Khaite
Leona Velvet Mini Dress
$2200.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Khaite
Bernadette Gingham Wide-leg Pants
$1080.00
$453.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
Khaite
Ankle Boots
$890.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Khaite
Bernadette Wide-leg Trousers
$665.00
$526.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Dresses
Pixie Market
Rust Brown Shirred Dress
£145.00
£100.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
Reformation
Yara Dress
$98.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
BHLDN
Thompson Dress
$168.00
$100.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Iwemek
Multi-way Wrap "transformer" Evening Dress
$31.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted