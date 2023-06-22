Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
AllSaints
Allington Straw Tote
$139.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Revolve
Need a few alternatives?
Kate Spade New York
Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Everything Large Tote
BUY
$358.00
$398.00
Kate Spade
Loewe x Howl's Moving Castle
Small Leather-trimmed Basket Tote
BUY
$590.00
mytheresa
AllSaints
Allington Straw Tote
BUY
$139.00
Revolve
Marni
Tropicalia Small Tote
BUY
$995.00
Shopbop
More from AllSaints
AllSaints
Frieda High-rise Cargo Denim Trousers
BUY
£129.00
AllSaints
AllSaints
Teri Leather Bag Belt
BUY
$149.00
AllSaints
AllSaints
Rafaela Silk Bandana
BUY
$49.00
AllSaints
AllSaints
Kacey Metallic Stiefel
BUY
€385.00
AllSaints
More from Totes
Kate Spade New York
Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Everything Large Tote
BUY
$358.00
$398.00
Kate Spade
Loewe x Howl's Moving Castle
Small Leather-trimmed Basket Tote
BUY
$590.00
mytheresa
AllSaints
Allington Straw Tote
BUY
$139.00
Revolve
Marni
Tropicalia Small Tote
BUY
$995.00
Shopbop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted