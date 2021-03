Joss & Main

Allerton Oriental Hand Knotted Wool Area Rug

$2345.00 $1299.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Bold and vibrant hues enliven this exceptionally constructed wool hand-knot rug. Multicolored accents highlight the feminine floral details in the stunning medallion design, drawing the eye to this the updated traditional style of this artisan-made accent.