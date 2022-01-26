Patchology

Treat your skin woes with Patchology's All the Feels Kit, a collection of revitalizing skin-enhancing masks to address an array of skin concerns. These targeted, highly-concentrated sheet masks combat dryness, dullness, and blemishes to deliver a radiant and glowing complexion. The Details Includes: 1 The Good Fight mask, 1 Get Dewy With It Mask, and 1 Just Let It Glow mask Suitable for all skin types Formulated with Tea Tree Leaf Extract, Honey, Collagen, Caffeine and Lavender Extract to soothe and revive Set of 3 This item is not available to ship to Australia, New Zealand Revolve Style No. PCHO-WU34 Manufacturer Style No. 818262020762 Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use.