The premier product for cleansing while creating soft, silky hair, Redken All Soft Shampoo now with Redken's exclusive RCT Protein Complex treats hair from the root, to the core, to the tip. With its new smart, multi-targeted delivery system, soy protein adds structure and provides root lift, while arginine helps maintain health at the core, and sepicap helps restore the look of the ends. Hair is left silky soft with increased manageability, suppleness and shine. This professional product provides 15x more conditioning.