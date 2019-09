Redken

All Soft Mega Sheet Mask

£10.33 £7.74

Buy Now Review It

At FeelUnique

10 minute moisture makeover – instantly quenches and revives puffy, very dry, hair. Inspired by K-beauty, this weekly one-time use mask an intensive at-home treatment. Redken All Soft Mega Sheet Mask leaves hair with increased hydration and manageability.