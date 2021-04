Wasi Clothing

All Shades Of Brown Tee

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wasi Clothing

Details: This tee features the "all shades of brown" art in a short sleeve unisex fit. Printed with different shades of brown ink. 100% combed and ring-spun cotton Classic unisex fit Pre-shrunk Made in the USA Small, Medium, Large, X-Large, 2X-Large, 3X-Large SIZE CHART OF WIDTH & LENGTH LAID FLAT(tee has stretch):