TEXARTIST

Premium 2100 Series Comforter All Season

$59.99 $38.99

1.🎁【Premium Material Collection】: Covered by high quality textile showcases a delicate yet pristine appeal to you. The fabric is Ultra SOFT and BREATHABLE, suitable for year round use. We ensure you a long-lasting wholesome sleeping ambience to be surrounded by all natural comfort. 2.🎁【Whole Piece 4D Spiral Fiber Fill】: Filled with whole piece 4D Spiral Fiber Fill, a state-of-the-art down alternative fiberfill, it not only prevents from clumping as you’re crawling into luxurious comfort but delivers similar ideal warmth as down comforter. Lightweight as a cloud cuddling with you. Providing just the right warmth & coziness in both warmer and cooler months. 3.🎁【Expert Design& Craftsmanship】: Baffle box stitching helps minimize fill shifting and looks elegant. Secure comforters with 8 corner loops in right place to settle in sweet dreams for the nights. Versatile usage as a comforter alone or as a duvet insert to match with your favorite duvet cover. Masterpiece crafted with durable, exquisite hems ensures this product excellent longevity. 4.🎁【MACHINE WASHABLE】: Machine washable (in COLD water) saves you a lot of time and energy. Tumble dry in LOW. No shrinkage or fade. Make sure to dry it in a large size dryer on the lowest temperature possible. 5.🎁【100% Satisfaction Service】: Comforter comes with 100% Guaranteed Satisfaction. Customers’ satisfaction is our top priority and we aims to deliver the best products in the market. So if you have any problem with the comforter, please contact us at first. We would spare no effort to help you. Twin 64x88in /Full 82x86in /Queen 88x88in /Oversized Queen 98x98in /King 90x102in /CK 96x104in.