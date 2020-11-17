The Twillery Co.

All Season Down Alternative Comforter

$84.05 $37.99

Dress your bed in the down alternative comforter. This baffle box, double-stitched, down alternative comforter, provides just the right amount of warmth all year long. The stitching into both the top and bottom of the comforter reduces cold areas by creating pockets that are firmly sewn shut. The hypoallergenic down alternative Polyester fill is unable to move from different ends or clump in one central area. This reversible and oversized comforter is well-made, highly durable, and machine washable.