Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Azlee
All Over Diamond Band
$4700.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Totokaelo
Squared yellow golden band inlaid on 3 sides with sparkling white diamonds. High-polish finish with smooth interior. 18K yellow gold, white diamonds. Handmade in Los Angeles.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Monica Rich Kosann
My Heart Engraved Poesy Ring
$465.00
from
Monica Rich Kosann
BUY
DETAILS
One Jewelry
Delia 3
$445.00
from
One Jewelry
BUY
DETAILS
Variance Objects
Heavy Band
$180.00
from
Variance Objects
BUY
DETAILS
Doyle & Doyle
Vintage Patterned Wedding Band
$450.00
from
Doyle & Doyle
BUY
More from Azlee
DETAILS
Azlee
Emerald & Diamond Stud Earrings
$3000.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
DETAILS
Azlee
Shield Diamond Studs
$3100.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Azlee
Eclipse Diamond Ring
$2210.00
from
Azlee
BUY
DETAILS
Azlee
Single Burst Ear Wire
$715.00
from
Azlee
BUY
More from Rings
DETAILS
Daniel Wellington
Classic Ring
$39.00
from
Daniel Wellington
BUY
DETAILS
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Ridge Cross Signet Ring
£85.00
from
Missoma
BUY
DETAILS
The Modern Society
Yin Yang Ring
£130.00
from
The Modern Society
BUY
DETAILS
Anvil + Aura
Diamond Crescent Open Ring
$378.00
from
Free People
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted