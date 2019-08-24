All-new Fire Hd 8 Tablet
$79.99$49.99
Up to 10 hours of battery life, a vibrant 8" HD display, a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, 1.5 GB of RAM, and Dolby Audio. 2x as durable as the iPad Mini 4. Use Alexa hands-free mode to pause videos, play music, open apps, show sports scores, display the weather, and more—just ask . Enjoy millions of movies, TV shows, songs, Kindle eBooks, apps and games - including Netflix, Facebook, HBO, Spotify and more. Say “Alexa, play The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Alexa, show me my books”, or “Alexa, launch Candy Crush Saga” to access the entertainment you love. With Show Mode you can transform your tablet to an immersive, full-screen Alexa experience optimized for visibility across the room. Just ask Alexa to show trending news, timers and alarms, movie showtimes, weather, and more. Call or message almost anyone hands-free, or make video calls to family and friends with a Fire tablet, Echo Spot, Echo Show, or the Alexa App. Instantly connect to enabled Echo devices. Prime members get unlimited access to over a thousand books and magazines, millions of songs, and thousands of movies and TV episodes - at no additional cost . Watch downloaded videos anywhere with a Prime membership, Netflix plan, or Showtime subscription . 16 or 32 GB of internal storage and a microSD slot for up to 400 GB of expandable storage .