Quay

All In

$95.00

Buy Now Review It

At Quay

Go ALL IN with our super sleek unisex aviator. This elevated classic is made with a stylish combination material frame and smooth temple tips so you can comfortably wear them all day, every day. Lens: Gradient, and polarized lenses Frame: Aviator shape Arms: Standard metal arms Details: Inset lens and contrast brow detail Nose Bridge Fit: Adjustable silicone nose pads Case and cloth included.