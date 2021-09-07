Fade Women

All Day Legging 2.0

$149.00

Buy Now Review It

At Fade Women

High rise. Sustainable. Form-fitting. The ALL DAY LEGGINGS 2.0 have been elevated to support and sculpt your body. Purposefully designed to offer a high, firm and supportive waistline, these activewear essentials boast sophisticated and stylish contoured back leg stitch. It is all in the detail with these leggings. A raw cut ankle and removed centre-front seam means a minimal seamless finish. The perfect everyday black legging for high intensity training, pilates, yoga, cardio or running errands.