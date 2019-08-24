Urban Decay

All Day All Night Travel Spray Duo

$19.00 $10.00

Prep your skin before makeup and set your look to make it last ALL night. We've loaded this travel-size set with two light-as-air sprays that deliver serious results—Quick Fix Hydra-Charged Complexion Prep Priming Spray and All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray. Once you try this addictive duo, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it! Quick Fix Complexion Prep Priming Spray: Don’t let the evidence of your late-night escapades show all over your pretty face. Instantly balance and reinvigorate skin post-cleansing (or anytime). Infused with highly purified vitamin B3, Sepitonic™ M3 and coconut water, this hydrating, soothing prep priming spray visibly reduces the appearance of pores, brightens and smoothes skin, and replaces lost moisture. So lightweight you’ll hardly feel it, this spray is so addictive you’ll want to use it all day long. In a clinical study of Quick Fix, immediately after use:* • 100% of participants had a reduction in pore visibility. • 100% had a visible improvement in skin radiance. • 83% had a visible improvement in skin hydration. *Based on a 30-person clinical study. All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray: Mist on this high-tech spray to stop makeup meltdown. Our Temperature Control Technology actually lowers the temperature of your makeup to help it last longer. In a 7-day study of All Nighter:* • 78% of participants said All Nighter helped their makeup last for 16 hours. • Over 80% said their makeup not only looked better, it stayed on better (even in the T-zone) without settling into fine lines. • Whether they had combination, oily or dry skin, 88% or more said All Nighter was the best product to help their makeup last. *Based on a 50-person study. Urban Decay is 100% cruelty-free. Fill Weight: 2x 30 ml / 2x 1.0 fl oz