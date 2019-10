Staud

All Black Everything Styling Is Our Latest Obsession (& These Women Are Nailing It)

£245.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

EXCLUSIVE AT NET-A-PORTER. Thong sandals are a huge Spring '19 trend and our Global Buying Director Elizabeth von der Goltz highlights STAUD as a brand doing them particularly well. Inspired by the '90s, this black 'Keith' pair is made from glossy croc-effect leather and shaped with square toes. They're set on slender kitten heels, so you could even style them with a suit.