All About Us

A chance encounter leads to the journey of a lifetime in this powerful and emotional love story, perfect for fans of In Five Years and This Time Next Year. ‘Magical and beautiful’ Josie Silver, author of One Day in December *** If you could turn back the clock, would you choose a different life? Ben’s always loved the month of December, but this year, with his relationship with Daphne on the rocks, it’s missing its usual magic. And then his old friend Alice gets back in touch. Ben’s always thought of Alice as the one that got away, and he can’t help but wonder: what if he’d done things differently all those years ago? He never imagines he might get to find out… but when a stranger sells Ben a mysterious watch one freezing winter’s night, he’s astonished to wake up the next morning on 5th December 2005: the day he first kissed Daphne, leaving Alice behind. Now Ben must make the biggest decision of his life, all over again. But this time around, will he finally find the courage to follow his heart? All About Us is a captivating novel of heartbreak and loss, friendship and hope – and how the choices we make throughout our lives will shape our destiny. *** ‘I LOVED it’ Holly Bourne ‘All of the feels. Gorgeous!’ Clare Pooley ‘Achingly romantic’ Miranda Dickinson ‘Prepare to fall head over heels in love’ HELLO! ‘A heart-warming story of ‘what if’’ Laura Jane Williams ‘Tugged ALL my heartstrings’ Cressida McLaughlin ‘An outstanding story – I loved it!’ Roxie Cooper ‘Magical, compelling and thought-provoking’ C.J. Skuse ‘So captivating I couldn’t put it down. A gorgeous story’ Emma Cooper ‘Clever, funny and romantic. I hope the Netflix adaptation comes soon!’ Melinda Salisbury ‘Funny, warm and touching’ Suzy K Quinn ‘Oh my gosh, it’s wonderful! I cried so much!’ Polly Crosby ‘Phenomenal. I absolutely loved this book’ Breakfast at Shelby’s Read more