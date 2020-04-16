Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
lululemon
Align Pant 25″ Diamond Dye
$118.00
Buy Now
Review It
At lululemon
Focus on your practice in the buttery-soft Align yoga collection, designed to free you from distraction and embrace your every move.
Need a few alternatives?
Yummie by Heather Thomson
Solid Leggings
£60.82
£19.98
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Just My Size
Plus Size Active Run Legging
£30.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Everlane
The Perform Legging
£48.00
from
Everlane
BUY
lululemon
Align Pant 28"
£78.43
£63.22
from
lululemon
BUY
More from lululemon
lululemon
Align Pant 28"
£78.43
£63.22
from
lululemon
BUY
lululemon
The Reversible Mat 5mm
C$68.00
from
lululemon
BUY
lululemon
The Towel
C$38.00
from
lululemon
BUY
lululemon
The Towel
$38.00
from
lululemon
BUY
More from Leggings
Alo Yoga
High Waist Lounge Leggings
$98.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Baum Und Pferdgarten
Jazzlyn Legging
£79.23
£47.42
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
Yummie by Heather Thomson
Solid Leggings
£60.82
£19.98
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Just My Size
Plus Size Active Run Legging
£30.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted